Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Down 7.7%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.53. 293,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,476,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

BLND has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.96.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $655.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81.

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 97,657 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $246,095.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

