Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BXMT. UBS Group began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.08.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXMT

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $19.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.43. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $23.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.89%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $26,123.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $46,435.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,098 shares of company stock worth $150,458. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 447.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.