BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MYI traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 571,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,178. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

