BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MQT)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MQT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 29,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,477. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the third quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 62.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the third quarter worth $117,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

