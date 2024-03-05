BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. 266,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,306. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

