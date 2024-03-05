BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUE)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. 12,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,801. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $10.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 408.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

