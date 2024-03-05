BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MUJ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.51. 66,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,488. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.