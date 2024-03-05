BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BKN)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BKN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.14. 32,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,903. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $12.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

