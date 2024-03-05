BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0987 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DSU remained flat at $11.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. 124,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,605. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 346.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

