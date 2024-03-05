BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HYT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.69. 307,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,075. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

