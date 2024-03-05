Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Black Hills worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 87.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 60.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 678.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKH stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.55. The stock had a trading volume of 129,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,074. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.29. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKH. Bank of America decreased their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

