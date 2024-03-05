Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Acumen Capital upped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock opened at C$9.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$542.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of C$5.35 and a 12-month high of C$9.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

