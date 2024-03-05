BITICA COIN Price Up 421,830% Over Last Week (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 421,830% against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $722.71 million and $6.08 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004156 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00025202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00015770 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001283 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,676.99 or 1.01669551 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.18 or 0.00155252 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008231 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,065,719,646 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0400215 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.