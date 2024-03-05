Bitcoin (BTC) One Day Volume Hits $6.57 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,281.22 billion and approximately $6.57 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $65,217.08 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.76 or 0.00647353 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.61 or 0.00160944 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00046496 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000379 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,645,506 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
