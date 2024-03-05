Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Piper Sandler

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $56.50 to $61.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BIRK. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a buy rating and a $48.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.15.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Birkenstock

Birkenstock Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE BIRK opened at $50.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Birkenstock has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Birkenstock will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birkenstock

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIRK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,152,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000.

About Birkenstock

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.