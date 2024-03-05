BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.77 and last traded at $16.90. Approximately 140,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 421,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $766.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Geraint Phillips sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $29,765.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,286.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 2,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $40,542.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geraint Phillips sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $29,765.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,286.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,654 shares of company stock valued at $229,244. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,038.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,401,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,002 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 392,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 38,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,789,000 after acquiring an additional 30,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Articles

