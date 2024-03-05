BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.77 and last traded at $16.90. Approximately 140,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 421,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.
BioLife Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $766.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.66.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Geraint Phillips sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $29,765.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,286.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 2,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $40,542.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geraint Phillips sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $29,765.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,286.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,654 shares of company stock valued at $229,244. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions Company Profile
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BioLife Solutions
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.