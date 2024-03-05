Biogen’s (BIIB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $364.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.68.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.90. 87,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,441. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.96 and its 200-day moving average is $247.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of -0.03. Biogen has a 52 week low of $215.35 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 899 shares of company stock valued at $209,493. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

