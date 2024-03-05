Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $74.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.48 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Bio-Techne by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

