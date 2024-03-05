BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.56.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIGC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BIGC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BigCommerce Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in BigCommerce by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 81,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,438,000 after purchasing an additional 762,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIGC stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.82. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

About BigCommerce

(Get Free Report

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.