BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2024

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGCGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.56.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIGC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BIGC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in BigCommerce by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 81,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,438,000 after purchasing an additional 762,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Price Performance

BIGC stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.82. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

About BigCommerce

(Get Free Report

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.