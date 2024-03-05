Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3521 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a dividend payout ratio of 66.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.6%.

Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagil Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 88.6% in the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 38,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 18,083 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

