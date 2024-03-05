Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3521 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a dividend payout ratio of 66.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.6%.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Price Performance
Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.