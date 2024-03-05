Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3521 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a dividend payout ratio of 66.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.6%.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BWMX stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.35. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth about $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth about $184,000. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

