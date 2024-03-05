Benchmark Trims TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Target Price to $21.00

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

TEGNA Price Performance

NYSE:TGNA opened at $13.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $17.37.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.78 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 16.38%. TEGNA’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.35%.

Insider Transactions at TEGNA

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TEGNA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,662,000 after purchasing an additional 484,658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 140,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 23,347 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

