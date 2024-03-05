Benchmark Increases Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $17.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

NASDAQ:PR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,011,327. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Permian Resources has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 4.35.

In other news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at $375,331,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,457,119.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,331,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,256,577 shares of company stock worth $107,573,558. Corporate insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

