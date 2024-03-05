BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,452 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of BellRing Brands worth $18,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,107,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,937,000 after acquiring an additional 333,164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 14.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,007,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,836 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,684,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,547,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,438,000 after buying an additional 751,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,524,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,527,000 after buying an additional 84,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.30. 610,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,958. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.05.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $430.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

