Bellevue Healthcare Plans Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:BBH)

Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bellevue Healthcare Stock Up 0.8 %

LON BBH opened at GBX 152.20 ($1.93) on Tuesday. Bellevue Healthcare has a 52 week low of GBX 119.40 ($1.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 169.20 ($2.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £832.00 million and a P/E ratio of 943.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 151.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 140.99.

Get Bellevue Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Bellevue Healthcare news, insider Randeep Singh Grewal purchased 7,040 shares of Bellevue Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 157 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £11,052.80 ($14,028.18). Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Bellevue Healthcare Company Profile

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.