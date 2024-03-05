bebe stores, inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:BEBE)

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
bebe stores Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BEBE remained flat at $2.40 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154. bebe stores has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81.
About bebe stores
