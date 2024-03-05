BayCom Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

BayCom has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BayCom to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCML opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60. BayCom has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $225.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayCom

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. BayCom had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that BayCom will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in BayCom by 198.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 806,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 536,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BayCom by 39.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 269,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BayCom by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 645,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 205,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BayCom by 221.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BayCom by 367.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 84,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

About BayCom

(Get Free Report)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.