Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $45.65 on Monday. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $48.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $27,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.