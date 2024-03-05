Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given New $56.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.80.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 0.1 %

BBWI opened at $45.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $48.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.