Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives $22.95 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Barrick Gold by 35.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,551,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $925,121,000 after buying an additional 16,485,756 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,464,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,142 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $821,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417,244 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its position in Barrick Gold by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 9,606,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $173,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.