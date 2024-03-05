Barclays Raises ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Price Target to $4.50

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded ICL Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICL Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ICL
ICL Group Price Performance
ICL Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0476 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 31.37%.
Institutional Trading of ICL Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ICL Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,894,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,719,000 after acquiring an additional 419,241 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,934,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 854.7% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 119,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 106,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.
ICL Group Company Profile
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ICL Group
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Foot Locker Stock Is the Retail Value Play Growing at 46%
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Zoom Video Indicates Normalization Ends and Growth Resumes
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Hims & Hers Stock Rises On Stimulating Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.