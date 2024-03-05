Barclays Raises ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Price Target to $4.50

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ICL Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICL Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

ICL Group stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. ICL Group has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0476 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ICL Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,894,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,719,000 after acquiring an additional 419,241 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,934,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 854.7% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 119,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 106,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

