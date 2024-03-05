BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Trading 4.5% Higher

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.71. 251,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 962,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

BankUnited Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.35.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 107.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 42.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

