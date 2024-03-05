Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,767 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

