Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $956.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $6.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,218,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,110,000 after acquiring an additional 97,362 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,970,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,231,000 after buying an additional 162,845 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,910,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after buying an additional 849,311 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,983,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,688,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after buying an additional 638,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

