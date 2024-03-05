Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Position Lifted by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth about $401,172,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 446.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ball by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BALL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Ball Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day moving average is $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $65.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.