Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 3rd.

Baby Bunting Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Get Baby Bunting Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Baby Bunting Group

In other news, insider Gary Levin acquired 30,000 shares of Baby Bunting Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.64 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,200.00 ($31,948.05). Corporate insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Baby Bunting Group Company Profile

Baby Bunting Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as specialty retailer of maternity and baby goods in Australia. The company's principal product categories include prams, cots and nursery furniture, car safety, toys, babywear, feeding, nappies, and Manchester and associated accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baby Bunting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baby Bunting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.