Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 526.80 ($6.69).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.98) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays raised Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 325 ($4.12) to GBX 529 ($6.71) in a report on Friday, November 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.47) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of LON BAB opened at GBX 505 ($6.41) on Thursday. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 266.60 ($3.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 511.50 ($6.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 453.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 414.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8,383.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

