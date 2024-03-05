Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.11. 1,293,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,970,591. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

