Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTLC. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3,689.6% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 675,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,550,000 after acquiring an additional 657,678 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,903,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after buying an additional 143,510 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,709,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,154,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,147,000 after buying an additional 125,809 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.64. 107,866 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.29.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

