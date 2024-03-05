Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,136 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,136 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 261,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 512,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 124.4% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 445,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,853,000 after buying an additional 247,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,651,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,191. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.63. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $59.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

