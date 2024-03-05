Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $890,000 Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $70.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,718. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.68. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $79.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.69%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

