Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,760,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 15,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDIS traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.52. 38,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.33. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.63 and a fifty-two week high of $82.42.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

