Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,136,000 after acquiring an additional 944,765 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,788,000 after acquiring an additional 338,896 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,018. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.01. The company has a market cap of $201.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AZN

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.