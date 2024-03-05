Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 91.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,872,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,422 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,731,000 after purchasing an additional 26,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,026,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.80 on Tuesday, reaching $229.15. 88,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,312. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $232.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.54 and a 200 day moving average of $206.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

