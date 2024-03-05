Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Southern by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,518,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,816,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,387,945,000 after purchasing an additional 452,511 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Southern by 4.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,070,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,128,982,000 after purchasing an additional 642,737 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,910,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,689,000 after purchasing an additional 883,544 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Southern by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,737,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $694,953,000 after purchasing an additional 163,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

NYSE SO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.02. 1,781,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,727,541. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.88 and a 200 day moving average of $68.62. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

