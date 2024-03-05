Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in WEX by 56.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,575,000 after buying an additional 50,771 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in WEX by 131.1% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in WEX in the second quarter worth $1,569,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in WEX by 65.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,578 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in WEX in the third quarter worth $597,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. StockNews.com lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.08.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $2.18 on Tuesday, hitting $224.16. The stock had a trading volume of 82,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.95 and a 1 year high of $224.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.97.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.75 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.33%. Analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total transaction of $987,893.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,463.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total value of $987,893.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,463.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $127,565.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,245.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,399 shares of company stock worth $14,255,479 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

