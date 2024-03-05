Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 482,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 51,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VOE stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.38. 80,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,288. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $150.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

