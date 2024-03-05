Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 535 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,805,651. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:FDS traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $465.01. 63,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,255. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $467.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $487.79. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

