Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 992 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,515,000 after buying an additional 6,333,242 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,407,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,821,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,726,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 630.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 113,499 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.89. The company had a trading volume of 489,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,934. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $69.09.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.