Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,381 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 81.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $64.09. 501,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,584. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

